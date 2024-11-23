“At the heart of evidence”…..I couldn’t have punned it better myself !

The ‘Out-of-Hospital Cardiac Arrest Register’ (OHCAR) reports annually to the National Ambulance Service of Ireland on cardiac incident call outs in Ireland.

From the report: “OHCAR registers all patients who suffer a witnessed or unwitnessed out of hospital cardiac arrest in Ireland which is confirmed and attended by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) including patients who have achieved Return of Spontaneous Circulation (ROSC) before EMS arrival.”

SUMMARY:

This is a summary of the main figures reported for 2019 to 2023.

TOTAL NUMBER OF CASES: 2023 is UP 11% compared to 2021. It would be revealing if the 2020 figure was available, so as to judge the increase in total cases since before the Covid 19 vaccines were rolled out in 2021.

CASES WITH RESUSCITATION ATTEMPT BEFORE EMS ARRIVAL: 2023 is UP 21% compared to 2020. (2020 is only 3% up on 2019.)

CASES TREATED BY EMS ON ARRIVAL: 2023 is UP 19% compared to 2020.

CASES AGE UNDER 35: 2021 was UP 16% compared to 2020.

2020-2023:

I am sure medical experts can get many pointers from these reports for future good practice but the question has to be asked ‘what happened in 2021 to set off, what on the surface seems to be a major increase in cardiac problems, that continues on into 2023’ ?

I put this question to the HSE along with another softball question about the positive effect of increased public resuscitation attempts over the years.

This is their answer I received as to the reason for the increase in cardiac events since 2021.

Yes, according to the HSE it’s all those over 65’s keeling over, just like with the excess mortality figures.

The Irish population gets one year older in 2021 and all hell breaks loose.

As you know, I refuse to accept this blanket excuse of anyone over 65 being ripe for the Grim Reaper’s harvest.

Life expectancy is (was) 82 and that’s a long way from 65.

This answer of an aging population being the reason doesn’t seem to tally with figures about age given in the OHCAR reports themselves.

The median age of cardiac cases in 2019 is given as 68 with an interquartile range of 54-79 which is the exact same given in 2023, four years later.

Interestingly, in 2021 it fell to 67 with an IQR of 53-78.

The numbers per 100,000 population are also quite interesting with a major increase in 2021 to 65 per 100k from 55 per 100k in 2020 !

Although, I must admit I don’t trust any publicly quoted population figures for Ireland anymore, even if they do suit my argument.

The reported number of incidents for under 35’s also puts the spotlight on 2021 with a spike of 16% (38) compared to 2020.

Please notice the HSE don’t dispute the figures I quoted or claim that they are misinterpreted.

While I endeavour to show all relevant data and sources, there is no doubt at this stage that I have a bias as to what is happening and as to the causes, which must be considered in reading my opinions.

As always, I encourage people to make your mind up by doing your own research.

OPINION:

A major increase in cardiac incidents occurred in 2021 when the median age of victims fell and the number of under 35’s spiked by 16%.

The overall increase in cardiac incidents has increased further since 2021, with 2023 up 11% on 2021.

Sure, the younger cohort is increasing through the ongoing plantation of our country with healthy young males and the population is aging but the evidence above seems to indicate that the SUDDEN major increase in 2021 cardiac incidents was not caused exclusively by these factors.

One year older in 2021 fuelling a 21% increase ?

Sorry, I don’t buy it.

Cardiac arrests have soared and continue to soar since 2021 and no one is asking why.

Any of our HSE healthcare workers out there care to hazard a guess?

Maybe, some of the 93% of you, who have refused to get a Covid 19 vax booster this November ?

But if you are so inclined, I am willing to bet that more than 6.8% of them will still gladly spike you for the ‘common good’.

“Money doesn’t talk, it swears”. Obscenity, who really cares ?” *

Again, we are left staring into the eyes of the Covid 19 vaccination roll out in 2021, wondering what possible damage it has done to our loved ones ?

People must first acknowledge what has happened, forgive themselves for being duped by ‘Official Ireland’ and then live their lives in healthy defiance.

Tomorrow starts today.

The above analysis of the OHCAR reports isn’t conclusive proof of anything.

But it highlights a few more ‘canaries’ fleeing the ‘Covid 19 vaccination mine’.

We are going to need a bigger cage.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA COVERAGE:

These figures were splashed all over the mainstream media headlines when the 2023 report was released in October 2024.

No, not mine.

These.

From the HSE press release straight to print.

That’s how you don’t compromise receiving your share of all that State advertising revenue, without which mainstream media in Ireland cannot now financially survive.

The taxpayer is funding a lie of which they are suffering the consequences.

The global Covid 19 Scamdemic could not have been perpetrated without this type of complicit ‘journalism’.

The fourth estate is part of ‘Official Ireland’.

Everything you read, hear or see from them should be processed through this filter.

All those headlines and articles above are factually true.

“All the truth in the world adds up to one big lie” *

* (Bob Dylan)

INTERVIEW WITH AISLING O’LOUGHLIN: Recorded 15/12/24 covering the surge in medical deaths in under 55’s; Irish funeral directors, Roy Butler inquest and more.

Linked here:

https://rumble.com/v5pvf5t-the-smoking-gun-patrick-e-walsh-show-how-the-state-is-concealing-the-true-d.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp

