Paddy Early
2d

Just further confirmation of the genocide deliberately engineered by very evil people running our world who control money, politics, medical and media🤮

Also confirms your excellent work in analysing excess deaths✅

Well done to yourself and Louise✅👊

The coverup continues and people are distracted with cost of living, open borders etc destroying our country🤮

Our birth rates are in disastrous decline and we are a nation facing wipe out and plantation👊

Linda Meads
2d

A staggering 99.7% of over-18s in Waterford have been vaccinated against Covid-19, making it the most vaccinated county in Munster.

- https://www.irishexaminer.com/news/arid-40704104.html

Waterford city district has State’s highest rate of Covid-19 infections – The Irish Times

https://www.irishtimes.com/news/health/waterford-city-district-has-state-s-highest-rate-of-covid-19-infections-1.4707344

