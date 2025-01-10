“CURIOUSER AND CURIOUSER”:

In December, it was announced that ‘RIP.IE’, Ireland’s ONLY online funeral notice website, would cease being free of charge and will commence charging €100 (plus VAT) per notice from 1/1/25.

A big brouhaha has broken out in mainstream media about this charge but please remember that MSM are part of ‘Official Ireland’ and …

It’s never about what they say it’s about….

Let me explain, by taking you back to March 2020 when we passed through the Covid ‘looking glass’ into a world where your government wants you dead.

BATTLEGROUND MARCH 2020:

The Irish puppet government rows in with the global roll out of fear.

The threat of a ‘novel virus’, deaths from Covid 19 and the need for lockdowns, masks etc. are normalised in double quick time with the aid of global communications.

The ‘New Normal’ was the new mantra and if you didn’t go along you were a conspiracy theorist and a potential ‘granny killer’ to boot.

The former of more concern than the latter to Varadkar, Martin and Harris et al.

News of ‘Covid deaths’ were paraded across our TV screens putting the fear of God in a population that had long ago stopped being God-fearing if even God believing.

In time, fear of these ‘Covid deaths’ was used to intimidate people into taking part in an experimental gene medical procedure, the Covid 19 ‘vaccines’, which have unleashed death and illness on the Irish and western world populations like never before.

EVIDENCE FOR THE PROSECUTION:

In Ireland, there is an unenforceable 3 month period allowed to register a death.

This combined with a quarterly release of Central Statistic Office (CSO) mortality figures and even then, not by month of occurrence, should have meant that government Covid 19 mortality figures released in the media were unchallengeable during 2020.

Except… ‘RIP.IE’, as an independent broker, had all the data to prove them wrong and many ‘conspiracy theorists’ used this evidence then and since to not only question but demolish the government and MSM narrative.

CSO research backed up the reliability of ‘RIP.IE’ as a source of real time mortality data as evidenced by this report conclusion. Full report linked below.

https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/fb/b-mpds/measuringmortalityusingpublicdatasources/

THE ‘INCONVENIENT TRUTH’ :

The following is a summary of funeral notices from ‘RIP.IE’ from IrelandExcessDeaths.com

https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/excessdeaths

I am not going to rehash previous articles about rates of excess deaths but I need to point out the ‘inconvenient truths’ this simple collection of data from ‘RIP.IE’ provided in real time as evidence of ‘Official Ireland’s’ lies and wrongdoing.

The important point here is not just the evidence of what actually happened but that it was available in ‘real time’ .ie in May 2020 it was already obvious that something sinister had happened the previous month concerning deaths in Irish nursing homes.

April 2020 has 3708 deaths (up 41% on 2019) of which ‘RIP.IE’ shows that a huge amount occurred in nursing homes after ‘Simple’ Simon Harris oversaw a new policy for the elderly in hospitals. This evidence was available for dissection in May 2020. In the rest of 2020 there is effectively no increase in mortality despite the lies the MSM were pumping out from daily NPHET briefings. This data was available monthly. High Excess mortality is clearly shown to have commenced in 2021. It becomes very apparent from July onwards and continues to this day. Again, the evidence was available in real time.

Not only was the cat out of the bag but it was sitting in ‘Official Ireland’s’ front garden, banging the dustbin while caterwauling in the middle night.

Something had to give.

ENTER THE IRISH TIMES:

‘The Irish Times’ which also owns ‘The (Cork) Examiner’, has long ago ceased to be Ireland’s ‘paper of record’ and a Fourth Estate guardian.

It is now financially dependent on government and philanthropic ‘grants’ plus advertising from State bodies, to stay afloat.

In return it publishes, supports and parrots government ‘facts’, policy and opinion under the cloak of ‘journalism’ and in doing so has facilitated the carnage that has ensued in our country since March 2020.

Gamekeeper turned poacher.

Not the ‘Old Lady of D’Olier Street’ anymore, so much as the ‘Woke Ladyboy of Tara Street’.

How the ‘mighty’ have fallen.

In short they are complicit in democide and have skin in the game when considering how to cover up this crime and any future crimes they are involved in.

With this in mind ‘The Irish Times’ purchased ‘RIP.IE’ on behalf of ‘Official Ireland’ in May 2024.

We are not told what they paid for it but as we can see below it is a profitable business as previously operated.

These profits would be after Directors remuneration and fees.

NEW POLICY:

‘RIP.IE’ previously made its money from onsite advertising with the placing of funeral notices free of charge to the public.

This encouraged near universal use and in doing so as an unintended consequence has provided evidence of Irish government wrong doing, through compiling real time mortality data for the 26 counties.

The introduction of a €100 fee (plus VAT) for the placing of funeral notices will have immediate consequences.

It’s simple economics.

Increase the price and demand will decrease.

Also, the introduction of a price that can be undercut facilitates competition because anyone with a computer can set up an online business now.

Already, after a big dose of the ‘poor mouth’ from funeral directors, there are reports “of multiple online death notice platforms being set up”.

Regardless of the effects on the undertaking profession, this will go a long way towards destroying ‘RIP.IE’ as a complete source of real time mortality data.

People will stop using this national site because of the price, simple as.

No one will know where the percentage fall in business will settle until a lengthy time period has elapsed making comparison with previous years unreliable.

Or at least that is what they will tell us.

This is the second step in the destruction process.

The first was in early December, when a manufactured media row about condolence comments on ‘RIP.IE’ brought the site into disrepute.

This will without doubt have put people off using it in the future, in case of possible similar comments for or against their loved ones.

“Inundated with comments”, isn’t that what one would hope for on a condolences page ?

‘The Journal’ has phrased it like the hounds of hell descended on the condolences section.

“Some contained anti traveller sentiment” and were “vile and racist”.

Quite possibly this is true or just maybe it’s contrived to get the usual NGO mouthpieces such as ‘Pavee Point’ into gear but regardless, ‘The Irish Times’ in the guise of ‘RIP.IE’ has attacked this ‘straw man’ ‘racist’ incident and set itself up as a censor and ‘hate speech’ patroller.

Any comment that does “not fit with its standards and policies” will be removed.

Sounds as all encompassing as Ms McEntee’s proposed online ‘hate speech’ nonsense.

Remember, every time you see ‘RIP.IE’ you should now read ‘OFFICIAL IRELAND’.

I wouldn’t be surprised to see a similar incident to the Padraig Lally one above when a funeral notice for a non national appears and all sorts is posted in the condolence comments.

Contrivance or not, this would again lead to the denigration of the site while contributing to the ‘need for hate speech legislation’.

It will happen, sooner rather than later.

Ms Whitmore TD is proposing in the RTE article above “a State run death notice website.”

She poses the question like the innocent who asks “why is there only one Monopoly Commission?”

Mmmm.

Let’s see; would I trust the people who have lied to us and tried to kill us since March 2020 with running a website that is the main source of real time evidence against them?

Answers on a postcard to PO Box 666, Govt Buildings. Dublin.

“MONEY DOESN’T TALK IT SWEARS”:

‘The Irish Times’ expect to be quids in no matter what the fall in site usage, so the more chaos reigns the better for them in their overall aims for ‘Official Ireland’.

There were around 37000 funeral notices in 2024 on ‘RIP.IE’.

If this falls 20% in 2025, that means there will still be EXTRA revenue of €2.96 million (37000 x 80% x €100) generated for the new owners.

€2.96m and in the process break the evidential value of the site data.

The Irish people once again paying for their own deception.

Although, it is quite possible that the proposed charge, current bad press and the breaking of the expectancy of nearly all funeral notices being on the site could lead to multiple cheaper independent sites operating successfully in competition to them on a regional basis.

‘The Irish Times’ have previous in buying a goose that didn’t so much lay ‘golden eggs’ as have a phantom pregnancy.

Their purchase of the property advertising website “MyHome.ie” in 2006 for €50m turned into a disaster when in 2009 “the company announced a loss of €37 million and that 90 staff would be made redundant”.

That is why ‘The Irish Times’ is currently the government’s bought and paid for unofficial mouthpiece.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT ? :

‘RIP.IE’ is changed irrevocably.

It’s too late for them to hide the evidence of what was perpetrated from March 2020 onwards.

Websites might be closed down but I and many other ‘conspiracy theorists’ have hard copies and backup of all this data.

‘RIP.IE’ was up until December 2024 the ultimate ‘Canary in the Irish Covid Scamdemic mine’ and ‘Official Ireland’ knows it.

As the opening image states “Shooting the messenger tends to validate the message you want to ignore”.

‘RIP.IE’ was that messenger but the gun has been fired too late.

The ‘canary’ has escaped unscathed, flown the mine and the evidence of excess deaths and democide is catalogued for when The Reckoning comes.

EUROSTAT :

Analysis of ‘RIP.IE’ by the GRO forms the basis of Ireland’s submission to EUROSTAT excess mortality figures which have being compiled for all EU countries since 2020.

Ireland will either quietly withdraw from this data gathering process or dishonestly continue to submit figures that they can no longer stand over.

It’s a win - win situation for ‘Official Ireland’ as the Eurostat Excess Mortality graph to date shows the carnage that has ensued in Ireland over the period.

Here is the latest for October 2024.

The truth is that this evidence of democide has been in the open for a long time so if they can’t hide that now, then should we be concerned as to what could be coming next that might need to be concealed, if only temporarily ?

People have short memories, especially it seems those who took the jabs.

Doubt now hangs over the scope of ‘RIP.IE’ coverage and the reliability of the data as real time evidence in the event of further shenanigans from our global puppet masters.

A window of opportunity.

Bird flu pandemic and vaccine roll out in 2025, anyone?

They wouldn’t dare.

Would they ?