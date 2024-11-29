“Seems sick an' it's hungry, it's tired an' it's torn. It looks like it's a-dyin' an' it's hardly been born”

In May 2024 I published the following Substack predicting that the native Irish would not be replacing itself annually by 2025, based on estimated birth and death rates.

The article used estimates of Irish births for 2024 and 2025.

When compared to the CSO registered births for Q2 2024 released today, not only is my prediction on target but the Q2 figure for ‘Irish’ births at 71.8% is actually below the rate I estimated for the full year.

Link to CSO: https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-vs/vitalstatisticssecondquarter2024/

Today’s figures show absolute ‘Irish’ births continuing to fall with ‘Irish’ births as a percentage of total births in free fall.

The only way is down.

Abortion, low fertility and emigration, both inward and outward, are achieving in double quick time what the British couldn’t do in 800 years of oppression.

The Irish are committing cultural suicide and telling the world how great they are for doing it.

‘IRISH’ DEFINITION:

In the previous article, I explained the vague nature of ‘Irish’ used by the CSO/GRO.

These birth figures refer to ‘nationality’ of mother, which is a rather mercurial concept in these globalist ‘one world’ times. If you are assuming that all of these births are to ‘native Irish’ mothers then you are likely being misled, although to what extent is unsure. I queried the CSO on the requirement for a birth to be categorised as to an ‘Irish’ mother and wasn’t at all surprised to find out this is subjectively left up to the person completing the registration. A foreign woman who arrives in Ireland, can register herself/the birth as ‘Irish’ in the hope it might confer some advantage on her and her offspring, and who could blame her. This would be categorised as an ‘Irish’ birth, as above. She can do this regardless of Irish ‘citizenship’, which in itself is a technical meaningless construct as regards being ‘Irish’.

ORIGINAL ESTIMATES:

Based on these CSO birth figures I estimated the following Irish birth rates in the article:

2024 : ESTIMATED Irish 38500 (72% of Total Births)

The 2024 estimate represented a 2052 (5%) decrease on 2023 which was in itself 3099 (7%) down on 2022.

CSO 2024 Q2 FIGURES:

The above 2024 Q2 Registered Birth figures when combined with the 2024 Q1 figures, show the following decline:

‘Irish’ Births in 2024 Down 1,002 (5%) on 2023 and down 3,990 (17%) on 2022.

‘Irish’ as a % of Total Births is down to 72.4% for 2024 but the terrifying figure from the CSO release is that for Q2, ‘Irish’ is down to 71.8% of total births.

The ‘Irish’ as a % of Total Births has fallen steadily from 77.9% in 2015 to 71.8% in 2024.

I had predicted 2024 to fall to 72% of total birth for the full year, so I think it’s fair to say that unless there’s a complete about turn, then this will come to pass and probably be exceeded.

At the current rate, Irish births will have fallen from 51,352 in 2015 to 38,000 apprx in nine years.

In that time the ‘Irish’ percentage will have fallen from 78% to 71%.

Nearly a third of all births are ‘non Irish’.

We are a dying nation.

This is significant in explaining the current replacement taking place in our country.

The population of the Irish state is skyrocketing but the native ‘Irish’ population is disappearing through emigration and a declining birth rate.

‘Official Ireland’ won’t tell you that, but a ‘waycist’ like myself will, and will continue to do so, to my dying breath.

The figures that will be presented in mainstream media tomorrow will say 13354 births but that is an attempt to hide what is already a drastic situation for the Irish nation.

Our young native Irish are being forced to emigrate because of the lack of housing.

Many of these will start their families abroad and are very unlikely to return as the housing situation worsens every day with our open borders immigration policy for unvetted males and other economic migrants.

These people are being brought in to work cheaply so that the cost of ‘Official Ireland’ civil service pensions can be met.

And also to provide cheap labour for servicing the globalist industries such as Big Pharma and technology, which our whole economy is dependent upon.

Our government has destroyed Irish tourism with the deployment of our hotels as IPAS centres, sold out our fishing industry and is currently applying the coup de grace to Irish farming by enforcing climate change nonsense.

Oh, and when things get rough the newly arrived to the shores will be the ones in the Guardstapo and army uniforms sent out on the streets to ‘quieten the natives’.

If you are a ‘native’, it is far beyond getting restless time.

You can make a start today by voting ‘nationalist’ and under no circumstances vote down the ballot paper as the proportional representation system gave us Simple Simon Harris as Taoiseach under its attempt to reflect ‘the will of the people’.

No one saw that coming.

The above figures show that we are in a fight to pass on a safe, culturally Irish homeland to our children.

We are in round fifteen and way ahead on points with right on our side but the judges are compromised and easily bought.

Whatever you do, don’t do nothing.