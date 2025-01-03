RIP.ie HEADLINE FIGURES: *

December 2024 : 587 (20.2%) Excess Deaths FOR MONTH

December 2024 is 616 (21.4%) higher than December 2020.

2021 to 2024 : 21,400 Excess Deaths

2024 : 5,600 (17.9%) Excess Deaths

2023 : 5,660 (18%) Excess Deaths

2022 : 5,588 (17.8%) Excess Deaths

2021 : 4,556 (14.5%) Excess Deaths

* These figures are analysed from rip.ie which is recognised by the GRO/CSO as a real time measure of mortality in Ireland using the globally recognised 5 year baseline of 2015-2019 for comparison.

https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/

Link to site where all data can be found, methodology explained etc.

COMMENT:

Josef Stalin, that well known supporter of the ‘common good’, had the above to say about death and more explicitly about the democide of the Russians he ruled over.

Pithy and dismissive of humanity.

It came to mind when I saw this in yesterday’s Irish Independent….

There were 174 road fatalities in Ireland in 2024, each one “a tragedy” according to this bulwark of ‘journalism’.

There were 5,600 EXCESS deaths in Ireland in 2024 and they are not even a statistic on the radar of ‘Official Ireland’ and its mouthpieces.

It seems road deaths are ‘more equal’ than other deaths.

I have addressed this conundrum previously, here.

Another year is over since we passed through the looking glass in March 2020.

My focus here is excess mortality in Ireland and this analysis from rip.ie shows that 2024 continued in the same vein as 2021 onwards.

High excess mortality and no acknowledgement of the same from ‘Official Ireland’.

The people behind IrelandExcessDeaths.com and myself would like to thank everyone for their support in comments and in sharing this data far and wide in our attempt to convince people to apply critical thinking to their pseudo reality.

Personally, the last 18 months of publishing and commenting on this data has been an enlightening but at times sad and lonely journey.

The effects of this tsunami of death and illness has devastated all Irish families over the last few months.

We are not and never will be only ‘a statistic’.

I wish everyone a peaceful, Holy and safe New Year.

MAY TO DECEMBER :- 2020 TO 2024:

This Table is a comparison of the May to December 2020 figures with the 5 year average for 2015-2019 and to the years 2019 to 2024 for the same 8 months.

Lockdown commenced in March 2020.

April 2020 is omitted as the inclusion of 1100 nursing home deaths, which amounted to euthanasia, would distort the comparison. ie these elderly people did not die naturally but were killed by government policy over a short period of time.

Democide, pure and simple in its execution, if you pardon the pun.

This is a Summary that speaks to much of what happened in 2020 and of what has happened since :

2020 was DOWN on 2019 by 520 (2.5%)

2020 was ONLY UP 592 (2.9%) on the 5 yr average.

2021 is 11.1% UP on 2020.

2022 is 18.2% UP on 2020.

2023 is 16% UP on 2020.

2024 is 16% UP on 2020.

Consider these 8 MONTH figures in light of the lockdown policy in 2020 and the full roll out of the Covid 19 vaccination program from January 2021 onwards.

Excess Mortality in 2020 was effectively NIL, meaning that there was no basis for the unconstitutional EMERGENCY lockdown policies inflicted on the Irish population. What Emergency ? Mortality for 2020 was LESS than 2019 for these 8 months and only slightly up on the 5 year average. The lockdown was based on ‘cases’ not mortality, and as such the ‘case’ numbers were delivered/manufactured by the totally discredited ‘PCR’ test. This amounted to fear based manipulation and terrorising of the population. A softening up exercise to get people to embrace the experimental medical procedure packaged and sold by ‘Official Ireland’ as a ‘safe and effective vaccine’. Excess Mortality commenced in January 2021 and continues to this day after the Covid Vax roll out. Not even ‘Official Ireland’ claims that these people died of Covid 19, regardless of the fact that the jab wasn’t ‘effective’ in stopping transmission. There is no other logical deduction than this; 20,000 people apprx have died since January 2021 from government lockdown policies with the Covid 19 ‘vaccination’ program as the centrepiece.

For people who can’t swallow the fact that ‘Official Ireland’ has caused these deaths then at the very least they should remove their heads from the sand and seek answers to these questions.

Why is no one in ‘Official Ireland’ showing any public concern considering the continued major increase in mortality since 2020 ?

Why are mortality figures not being ‘ticker taped’ across your TV screen like in 2020 when they are around 18% higher now ?

Wake up, the canary has left the mine in a flutter of yellow feathers.

THE “PULL FORWARD” EFFECT:

The sudden acceleration in mortality from 2021 onwards is frightening and not explained simply by an ‘aging population’, which does need to be factored in.

Over the 4 years from 2015-2019 the increase is 2,141 deaths.

That is an increase of 535 on average per year, roughly in line with CSO expectations in a 2017 projection after the 2016 Census.

https://www.cso.ie/en/releasesandpublications/ep/p-plfp/populationandlabourforceprojections2017-2051/populationprojectionsresults/

The year 2021 jumps 2824 in one year and rises further in subsequent years.

That increase is over 30% higher in 1 year than over the previous 4 years.

This is even while including the 1100 nursing home residents who were effectively euthanised in April 2020.

An extended period of high excess mortality, as has happened in 2021, 2022 and 2023 must lead to deaths below expectation in subsequent years.

This is the ‘pull forward effect’ which is explained by the early death of those statistically in line to die due to aging, in the following years.

Obviously, they cannot die again so the expected level of deaths should be lower in the years immediately following.

We have had nearly 4 years of high excess mortality with no sign of a significant dip so the real rate of excess deaths in 2023 and 2024 to my view is essentially higher, although a simultaneously aging population has also to be taken into account.

EXCESS DEATHS BY COUNTY:

NOTE: The analysis by county cannot be exact as if two counties are given for one death notice, the first county is used and the duplicate discarded. Off a small base, this might lead to exaggerated percentages.

Please remember, county borders are just lines on a map. The important figures are the national ones. However, the trends shown are worthwhile and stand up for comparison purposes.

The shaded map highlights clearly that for 2024, the east coast is experiencing the worst of the carnage.

The top 8 counties are in Leinster.

Riddle me that.

RIP.IE & THE IRISH TIMES:

I will write about the purchase of RIP.IE by The Irish Times and their intention to charge for funeral notices from January 1st 2025, in an article over the coming days.

To do so in this Substack would distract from the distressing and shocking mortality figures…

and that is exactly what ‘Official Ireland’ wants.

*****************************************

Please feel free to share this article with public representatives and anyone you wish, especially someone you consider just might be ready to ‘wake up’.

It’s fine to share this info among ‘ourselves’ but my aim is to alert more people to what has happened and to what is still going on.

Send it to one person you know that went along with the Scamdemic but just might be copping on, and risk ‘the ridicule’ of their reaction.

This can be your contribution to the cause.

You might be surprised, as a lot of people who fell for the Scam just want someone to ask them about it so they can offload and open up.

Go for it.