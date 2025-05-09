Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeanne McSherry's avatar
Jeanne McSherry
12h

Thank you Patrick - what has been done to the people of Ireland is horrifying, sinister and based on psychopathic criminality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Colette Kavanagh's avatar
Colette Kavanagh
8h

Thanks Patrick! I watch rip every night and it's still absolutely shocking the amount of died suddenly and I don't even have to look at the obituary just how young they are to know 💔 😔 😪 so much sickness around, cancer and deaths but still so many incl my parents and sister and ALL Her 6 kids and grandkids asleep to it ! Did you see the Ladapo report? Unbelievable! Also I don't think there's a flu season it's just flu shot season killing the elderly for years ! Anyway I pray every night that the truth will finally be accepted 🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Patrick E Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture