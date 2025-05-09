The below graphic from the website https://irelandexcessdeaths.com/ says it all very neatly.

Based on real time data from the funeral notice site ‘RIP.IE’, up to 22500 apprx excess deaths have occurred in Ireland since January 2021.

The Covid 19 vaccine rollout commenced in November 2020.

Democide is the only word that comes close to encapsulating what has happened.

A 4 MONTH COMPARISON (JAN TO APRIL) :

This is my first review of RIP.IE figures since the ‘The Irish Times’ purchased the funeral notice website on behalf of ‘Official Ireland’ in late 2024.

More of that anon.

First off, these figures once again confirm 2020 for the scam that it was.

Jan to April 2020 had excess deaths of 10.1% but when broken down, it is Zero % for Jan to March and 46% for April.

Yes, 46% for April 2020 !

That’s when the murder in the nursing homes took place and padded the mortality figures to allow them to lockdown the country and prime us for the vaccine roll out.

Every year since 2021 has frightening excess mortality rates for this 4 month period including 2025 which, while down on previous years, is still higher than 2020 which includes the deaths from the government’s nursing home / hospital policy.

All courtesy of Simple Harris and the cabal.

There is a question mark beside 2025 because the effect of the introduction of €100 fee per funeral notice is not known.

The least that can be said is that 2025 is a minimum figure.

A 6 MONTH COMPARISON (OCT TO MARCH) :

The ‘flu season’ is a huge factor in mortality rates for a year.

This is when the elderly are most vulnerable and can vary from year to year. ie it could hit in Jan one season and the following December the next season but still be in the same calendar year, skewing the mortality figures if examined on a yearly basis (Jan to Dec).

The above table compares the 6 mths Oct - March, which ensures only 1 ‘flu season’ each period for comparison purposes.

Before the Scamdemic in March 2020, the worst recent ‘flu season’ was 2017/18 with 700+ (4.2%) extra deaths.

January 2018 was a particularly harrowing month.

2022/23 was 19.5% higher than the average ‘flu season’ and there are still people out there batting for ‘Official Ireland’ by saying there is no proof of excess mortality over the last few years.

We know that excluding the April 2020 nursing home murders there were no excess deaths in 2020.

Everyone is agreed on that.

All the ‘flu seasons’ after the Covid 19 vax roll out from 2020/21 onwards have multiples of the highest rate of excess deaths of the 4.2% pre Scamdemic.

Even 2024/25 at 2200+ is nearly 3 times higher.

After 4 years of excess dying the rate should be low due to the ‘pull forward effect’, even allowing for the fact that the population is aging.

The more things change the more they stay the same.

FOCUS ON JANUARY TO APRIL 2025:

Back in January I wrote about the purchase of ‘RIP.IE’ by ‘Official Ireland’s’ mouthpiece ‘The Irish Times’ and the likely effect of their decision to introduce a €100 fee to place a funeral notice which had previously being free to all.

An analysis of the January to April 2025 figures shows that something has changed in line with the introduction of this fee.

Let’s first look at the mortality figures as if no fee had been introduced and see what they might suggest.

The Jan to April funeral notices are down significantly on the same period for the previous two years while still high compared to 2020 and before.

If the €100 fee hadn’t being introduced by ‘The Irish Times’ I would interpret this fall as possibly the ‘pull forward effect’ kicking in.

It’s still too early to say.

Bluntly put, the ‘pull forward effect’ refers to the fact that in times of extreme excess mortality, at some stage the number of vulnerable elderly people approaching death will diminish.

If a nursing home expected all their residents to die over the next 5 years but instead all died in a fire one night, then mortality in this extreme case would be zero over the coming years.

That’s effectively what has happened but it is camouflaged by the ‘real world’ of mortality.

Up to 22500 extra people, mostly aged 65+, have died over the last 4 years meaning that many who would have died in the coming years are already dead and accordingly, mortality should fall.

While simple to understand it is very difficult to measure.

If the ‘aging population’ old chestnut explained all the dying over the last four years then why would mortality now be falling as the population continues to age?

But maybe it’s not falling ….

The introduction of the €100 fee per funeral notice has to have had an effect on the numbers published.

It’s simple economics.

Increase the price of a non essential item and demand will go down.

The thing is, even if time proves that RIP.IE was price resistant, ‘Official Ireland’ has muddied the waters for comparison purposes as it set out to do from the start.

A comparison of county figures for 2024 and 2025 show a trend of falling use in some counties or maybe just less people dying, it’s very difficult to be sure.

2024 BY COUNTY:

2025 BY COUNTY:

Nearly all counties are down but is it feasible that 40% less people are dying in Donegal than in 2015-19 or 13% less in Mayo ?

My guess is that people in small close knit rural areas are opting out because of the fee.

Those who need to know about the funeral arrangements will have heard by word of mouth, negating the need to pay a discretionary fee at an already stressful and costly time.

It is only a theory.

My guess is that if this trend continues you will finally see RIP.IE figures being reported in the mainstream media to show that mortality is at ‘expected levels’ when in actual fact they are well up on pre Scamdemic years.

A ‘nothing to see here’ article will appear across the board in the hope of silencing any dissent in those finally waking up to the disaster.

The Irish Times will have achieved its objective on behalf of ‘Official Ireland’.

This will allow many to delude themselves, say ‘thank God, that it’s all over’, move on and be grateful that they haven’t being directly effected.

It would also hope to sideline those of us who will never shut up, of which there are very few left.

A CONTROLLED DEMOLITION:

Since Varadkar let the cat out of the bag by speaking of excess deaths in the Dail in January 2023, ‘Official Ireland’ has circled the wagons and denied any such problem exists through lies, obfuscation and blankly staring into the distance occasionally muttering something about the ‘far right’.

Eurostat, which has meticulously recorded Europe’s and Ireland’s descent into carnage since March 2020 has recently decided to fold up its tent and withdraw slowly from the scene of the crime.

Here is the most recent report for December 2024 and the announcement that from now on figures will be released QUARTERLY nearly 3 months in arrears instead of monthly.

Soon there literally will be, ‘nothing to see here’.

For the record here’s my damning summary of Eurostat’s work.

Before last year’s local and general elections, I spoke of the unbelievable silence from the vast majority of those on the ‘nationalist’ side of the fence regarding excess mortality.

The number of Irish people directly affected by death and chronic ill health over the last few years is in the millions.

A cohort ripe for canvassing.

It seems either a written or unwritten understanding was in play not to raise the question of ‘the elephant in the room’ during the election.

While this might make some sense when ‘our side’ were debating each other, something doesn’t add up as to why the ‘perma government’ weren’t attacked from all angles on this issue in wider debates.

Many in the so called ‘alt media’ seem to have enabled this omertà if not willingly complied in it.

Why did none of the myriad of ‘nationalist’ parties clamouring for votes raise this matter that has affected a vast proportion of the population on the local and national airwaves?

Fear or a nod and a wink ?

Something smells.

The 2025 figures show that the dying continues apace and even if they didn’t we cannot forget those who have died unnecessarily since January 2021 due to government lockdown policies, the most lethal of which was the Covid 19 ‘vaccine’ roll out and the fear mongering that accompanied it.

‘FAIR DEAL’ NURSING HOME RESIDENTS:

The only people still taking the Covid 19 vaccine are those elderly in nursing home and care facilities (LTCF) as shown by this HSE report on the Spring Booster Campaign 2025.

Only 20% of those aged 80+ who live in the community are taking the booster but over 50% of LTCF residents are jabbed.

This only makes sense if the residents are being given the jab without consent or have no one to speak up for them.

This is even more obvious when the following data on ‘Fair Deal’ residents is examined.

All things being equal how is this statistically possible without coercion in some facilities?

Nearly 20% (98) of ‘Fair Deal’ locations have Zero or less than 10% uptake while 4% (22) have 90% +.

3 locations had a staggering 100% uptake.

Are ‘Fair Deal’ residents being targeted in the hope that they don’t survive the ‘3 Year Cap’ on the scheme, where your financial contribution from assets takes into account your home, farm and business that you accumulated after tax over a lifetime?

https://www.citizensinformation.ie/en/health/health-services/health-services-for-older-people/fair-deal-scheme/#665e5c

This is prima facie evidence of a crime.

Euthanasia by default with no questions asked because of age.

For the record only 54 healthcare workers out of 250000 received a booster in the recent campaign.

“HOLDING OUT FOR A HERO” :

Death and illness stalk the land.

A reckoning is needed.

Everyone knows what has happened and continues to happen.

We are living this ongoing nightmare everyday through funerals, ill health and the shocking sudden deaths of young fit people being normalised in the mainstream media.

Articles with heartbreaking quotes from the condolences section on RIP.IE are commonplace but none of these so called journalists will take the time to put together a spreadsheet from RIP.IE showing all these sudden deaths in the young and maybe positing the question; “what the hell is going on ?”

False concern and sympathy abound.

This ‘cut and paste journalism’ of presenting without questioning a truly sad event for click bait is contemptible but not surprising in those who ignore what is going on around us.

Never forget, the last five years couldn’t have happened without the complicity of mainstream media.

And still the silence screams.

There is “whispering and nobody listening”.

No outrage.

No questions in the Dail.

No recent demands from McGregor to get the government “to prepare and deploy our units” to enforce “a full lockdown” of the country in light of higher mortality over the last few years.

This is from March 2020.

Look at the picture and then read what he prayed for.

https://www.irishcentral.com/news/conor-mcgregor-coronavirus

God bless us all indeed.

*******************************************************************************

Please feel free to share this article with public representatives and anyone you wish, especially someone you consider just might be ready to ‘wake up’.

It’s fine to share this info among ‘ourselves’ but my aim is to alert more people to what has happened and to what is still going on.

Send it to one person you know that went along with the Scamdemic but just might be copping on, and risk ‘the ridicule’ of their reaction.

This can be your contribution to the cause.

You might be surprised, as a lot of people who fell for the Scam just want someone to ask them about it so they can offload and open up.

Go for it.