A TALE OF TWO CORONERS ….
The verdicts of Roy Butler and Michael Laffan inquests rhyme with no reason. Try squaring these Irish solutions to a global problem ….
Oct 11
•
Patrick E Walsh
44
IRISH EXCESS DEATHS: RIP.IE SEPTEMBER 2024
+++ September 2024 up 22.1% ++ 20,500 excess deaths since 2021 ++ 2024 up over 18% on 2020 ++ Full details by county inside.
Oct 1
•
Patrick E Walsh
75
September 2024
“HIM THAT KNOWETH TO DO GOOD AND DOETH IT NOT ….”
The €370m+ Covid 19 Vax fees that have bought the silence of Irish Doctors and Pharmacists. Plus comment on Roy Butler’s inquest.
Sep 27
•
Patrick E Walsh
50
EUROSTAT EXCESS DEATHS: JULY 2024
Ireland tops the pile and also ‘Tuatha De Danann’ Festival details.
Sep 16
•
Patrick E Walsh
33
IRELAND & THE DEI WOKE ‘PROTECTION RACKET’
Tesco, Woodies, the ‘Irish Centre for Diversity’ and the Global DEI cult.
Sep 8
•
Patrick E Walsh
36
IRISH EXCESS DEATHS: RIP.IE AUGUST 2024
MILESTONES IN MURDER: 20,000 Excess Deaths since January 2021. August 2024 up 20% on August 2020 !!! Full details plus by county inside.
Sep 1
•
Patrick E Walsh
42
August 2024
IRISH BIRTH RATE COLLAPSING
CSO 2024 Q1 latest figures show native ‘Irish’ birth rate in free fall
Aug 23
•
Patrick E Walsh
50
ON THE ROAD TO HELL WITH ‘The Waterboys’
Galway City has fallen and no one told Mike Scott
Aug 20
•
Patrick E Walsh
49
EUROSTAT EXCESS DEATHS: JUNE 2024
Methinks, somebody is trying to distract the World from ahem ‘spotting’ something else…
Aug 17
33
LIDL: The Woke Pied Piper of Irish Sport
“Money doesn’t talk it swears obscenity, who really cares…”
Aug 6
•
Patrick E Walsh
39
RAMBO : First Blood Part 2
+ Aisling O’Loughlin video interview with me on 1/8/24 (30 mins)
Aug 4
•
Patrick E Walsh
21
Irish Excess Deaths: RIP.ie July 2024
July 2024 is 662 (28%) higher than July 2020 when we were in a ‘Pandemic’ !!! Full details and analysis by county inside.
Aug 1
•
Patrick E Walsh
43
