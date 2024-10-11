Letters from Desolation Row... Patrick E Walsh’s Substack

Home
Notes
Archive
About

September 2024

“HIM THAT KNOWETH TO DO GOOD AND DOETH IT NOT ….”
The €370m+ Covid 19 Vax fees that have bought the silence of Irish Doctors and Pharmacists. Plus comment on Roy Butler’s inquest.
  
Patrick E Walsh
91
EUROSTAT EXCESS DEATHS: JULY 2024
Ireland tops the pile and also ‘Tuatha De Danann’ Festival details.
  
Patrick E Walsh
33
IRELAND & THE DEI WOKE ‘PROTECTION RACKET’
Tesco, Woodies, the ‘Irish Centre for Diversity’ and the Global DEI cult.
  
Patrick E Walsh
32
IRISH EXCESS DEATHS: RIP.IE AUGUST 2024
MILESTONES IN MURDER: 20,000 Excess Deaths since January 2021. August 2024 up 20% on August 2020 !!! Full details plus by county inside.
  
Patrick E Walsh
19

August 2024

IRISH BIRTH RATE COLLAPSING
CSO 2024 Q1 latest figures show native ‘Irish’ birth rate in free fall
  
Patrick E Walsh
22
ON THE ROAD TO HELL WITH ‘The Waterboys’
Galway City has fallen and no one told Mike Scott
  
Patrick E Walsh
29
EUROSTAT EXCESS DEATHS: JUNE 2024
Methinks, somebody is trying to distract the World from ahem ‘spotting’ something else…
58
LIDL: The Woke Pied Piper of Irish Sport
“Money doesn’t talk it swears obscenity, who really cares…”
  
Patrick E Walsh
36
RAMBO : First Blood Part 2
+ Aisling O’Loughlin video interview with me on 1/8/24 (30 mins)
  
Patrick E Walsh
7
Irish Excess Deaths: RIP.ie July 2024
July 2024 is 662 (28%) higher than July 2020 when we were in a ‘Pandemic’ !!! Full details and analysis by county inside.
  
Patrick E Walsh
9
© 2024 Patrick E Walsh
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture